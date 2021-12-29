After visiting the ER, Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, gives an update on her health: ‘I’m going to be OK.’

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, has provided an update on her health following a trip to the emergency room.

Alabama, 16, wrote on Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 28, alongside a photo of a hospital ID bracelet with her name on it, “I’m gonna be OK.”

“Thank you to everyone who went out of their way to make sure I was okay.”

While the teen did not address her health concerns further, she has since resumed her regular social media posts, showing off PR boxes of hair supplies and tackling TikTok dance challenges from the comfort of her bedroom.

Alabama had just celebrated her 16th birthday with the Barker Wellness founder, 45, and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, a few days before.

According to Instagram photos taken on December 24, the couple, who got engaged in October, decorated their home with giant silver balloons spelling out the teen’s name.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!” wrote the Blink-182 drummer on Instagram Story about his youngest child at the time.

Alabama, the youngest child of the “All the Small Things” singer and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and her brother Landon, 18, were present at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas celebrations this month, despite their father’s engagement to the 42-year-old Poosh founder.

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” Kardashian captioned an Instagram Story post on December 3 of her blended family’s gingerbread house, which was sent by Kris Jenner. Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

The former Dash owner, the rocker, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana (Travis’ stepdaughter, whose birth parents are the former pageant queen, 46, and Oscar De La Hoya) all had name tags on the marshmallow-piped cookie rendition of their family home, which included a “Merry Christmas” label alongside name tags for the former Dash owner, the rocker, Mason, Penelope, Reign, Landon, Alabama,

It also included enough gingerbread people to represent the size of their family.

Following their romantic beachside proposal earlier this year, Alabama and Penelope have seamlessly blended their families, with Alabama and Penelope frequently collaborating on TikTok.

“Love u guys,” Alabama wrote on Instagram, referring to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as her stepmother during an Instagram Live earlier this year.

