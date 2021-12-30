After volunteering at a children’s school, Brian Austin Green is locked in a parking lot: ‘Help!’

After volunteering at a children’s school, Brian Austin Green is locked in the parking lot: ‘Help!’

On Wednesday, December 29, while helping out in the classroom after hours, Brian Austin Green got locked in the parking lot at his children’s school.

“I’m at my kids’ school helping, painting, and redecorating the classrooms,” the actor, 48, said via Instagram Stories from his car.

I’m working late and it’s raining, and when I arrive at the school’s front gate, it’s locked, so I’m stuck in my car, unable to exit.

“I need assistance!!!”

An hour later, the BH90210 star updated his social media followers, assuring them that he had arrived safely at his home.

Green is the father of four children: Kassius, 19, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil; Noah, 9, Bohi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox; and Noah, 9, Bohi, 7, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Since their May 2020 split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July that the California native’s coparenting relationship with Fox, 35, has been “a work in progress.”

“Megan and Brian are doing a great job of coparenting,” an insider said at the time.

“It’s better now than it was a year and a half ago.”

Green is dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, while the actress has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old Australian provided an update on her husband’s coparenting strategies in February.

“I think they’re doing a fantastic job with their situation,” the dancer said on Australia’s The Morning Show. “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to fit into it — into their world.”

“He’s a wonderful father who has raised three beautiful children with his wife — uh, ex-wife.”

They’re wonderful, sweet, kind, and considerate, and they’ve done an incredible job.”

Burgess told Us exclusively in October that she and the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host are not in a “rush” to start a family.

“I would love a girl when that time comes,” the ABC personality said at the time.

“Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean we’ll make it to the kids stage for sure.”

We sincerely hope so.

We’re hoping it’s the final act.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Brian Austin Green Gets Locked in Parking Lot After Volunteering at Kids’ School: ‘Help!’