After vouching for Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, Sharon Stone was banned from a studio for years.

After vouching for Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, Sharon Stone was barred from working in a studio for years.

Sharon Stone is unafraid to speak her mind.

Even in the face of intense scrutiny, the actor has been known to defend her beliefs.

The Catwoman star’s strength, however, was put to the test when she backed Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio to collaborate on a film with her.

Stone got what she wanted after some resistance.

Stone, on the other hand, faced serious repercussions for assisting two of Hollywood’s future megastars.

Crowe opened up about his humble beginnings as an actor in a Late Night with Seth Meyers interview.

His rise to fame, like that of most aspiring Hollywood stars, did not happen overnight.

The Gladiator actor went through the process of looking for work but received nothing but polite rejections.

“My theory of Los Angeles was that you had to be careful because they’ll nice you to death,” Crowe told Meyers (via People). “They’ll nice you so much that you think everything’s going to go well for you, and then you realize X amount of time later that you got nothing out of all that niceness.”

Crowe, on the other hand, persisted and eventually drew Sharon Stone’s attention.

Crowe was later recommended by Stone for Sam Raimi’s Western The Quick and the Dead.

“It probably took me about 18 months or more and literally hundreds and hundreds of meetings before I got an American gig,” he added.

“It was only because Sharon Stone saw a film I was in that I got it.”

For her choices in Sam Raimi’s The Quick and the Dead, Sharon Stone received a lot of backlash.

Crowe went on to describe Stone’s uphill battles in trying to persuade him to join the team.

“She was in a sword fight with the male producers on the film and she just put her foot down and said, ‘I’m going to hire the person I want as the love interest,'” he explained.

Similarly, it wasn’t just her desire to recruit Russell Crowe that created friction.

Stone also wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to star in the film.

She did, however, reveal that if DiCaprio were to join the project, she would have to pay for it herself.

The studio allegedly took serious action against Stone as a result of the ensuing conflict between Stone and the studio.

“On that movie, I had so much resistance,” Stone said at the…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.