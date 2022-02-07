After watching one of Sydney Sweeney’s projects, she wondered if she’d overdone the nudity.

After watching one of Sydney Sweeney’s projects, she wondered if she had done too much nudity.

Sydney Sweeney’s star is rising.

The 24-year-old appears to be landing coveted roles in some of Hollywood’s most anticipated films.

Currently, the actress is causing havoc as Cassie Howard in Season 2 of Euphoria.

While many fans have praised her performance (some even calling for an Emmy nomination), Sweeney believes that many people underestimated the nuance required by her role.

Euphoria isn’t afraid of nudity, and Sweeney’s character, in particular, has had a lot of them.

Sweeney believes that as a result, she hasn’t received proper credit for her work on the show.

Sweeney told Cosmopolitan that she didn’t start getting praised for her acting until she was cast in another popular HBO show that didn’t require her to be naked.

Sydney Sweeney Said Her ‘Euphoria’ Nude Scenes Made Her Feel Less Self-Concious

Sweeney admitted, “I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off.”

“With The White Lotus, all these people came out of the woodwork saying, ‘You’re the most amazing…,’ and I’m like, But I went through the craziest emotional roller coaster in Euphoria.”

“Thank you for your time?”

Sweeney hasn’t been shy about addressing the double standard in Hollywood when it comes to nudity.

She’s done a lot of research on the subject.

She began to wonder if she’d revealed too much of herself for the sake of the project after seeing one of her recent films.

“I wondered if I’d done too much when I first saw The Voyeurs,” Sweeney admitted.

“To make myself feel better, I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes.” Sweeney discovered that there are plenty of successful actors who have done nudity and have never received any backlash for it.

“There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes winning Oscars and being praised for their work,” Sweeney explained.

“However, it degrades a woman when she does it.”

They aren’t actresses by any stretch of the imagination.

They simply remove their tops in order to be cast in a role.

There is such a double standard, and I sincerely hope that I can help to change it.”

Sweeney, for one, appears to…

