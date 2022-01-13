After watching security footage at 3 a.m., I realized my drive was being used for strange rituals, and it’s terrified me.

After watching security footage at 3 a.m., I realized my drive was being used for strange rituals, and I’m terrified.

A WOMAN has shared the terrifying footage she discovered of a strange ‘ritual’ happening in her driveway at 3 a.m.

Berkley Gaddis, a TikTok user, shared the footage from her security cameras with her followers, and it has since received nearly 750,000 views.

A woman appears to be stepping barefoot onto the lawn in the middle of the driveway, as captured by the camera.

Berkley is taken aback when they walk into what appears to be a fountain in the middle of the lawn.

“That moment you realize your driveway was being used for rituals at 3 a.m. while you were taking the dog out,” she captioned the video.

Berkeley explained in a later video that she was unable to post the entire footage due to her neighbor’s privacy concerns before going into greater detail about the found footage.

Berkeley said, “It’s real, and it’s terrifying.”

“I was literally walking my dog in the backyard when all of this happened, and I had no idea; I didn’t find out until the next morning when my father looked at the security footage.”

“She was like walking around and picking up candles in a pattern,” she continued.

The video unnerved viewers, who expressed their feelings in the comments section.

“I’m crying rn this is so terrifying,” one wrote.

“I AM GETTING READY FOR BED! I DID NOT NEED THIS NIGHTMARE FUEL!” another agreed, adding, “I AM GETTING READY FOR BED!”

“This is insane,” said a third. “Please stay safe.”