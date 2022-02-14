After watching the game with Eugenie, Prince Harry ‘went to the locker room of the LA Rams to congratulate players on their Superbowl victory.’

After watching the game with Eugenie, Prince Harry “went to the locker room of the LA Rams to congratulate players on their Superbowl win.”

According to NBC Sports, the Duke of Sussex went into the Rams’ locker room after the game.

Last night, he left his wife Meghan Markle at home to attend the event with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

He also met with Mickey Guyton, a 38-year-old country singer who shared a photo of the two on Twitter.

“He was simply lovely,” she wrote.

“In my tracksuit, I even curtsied.”

Prince Harry has attended sporting events in the past and congratulated players.

After beating England in the World Cup final in November 2019, he shared a beer with South Africa’s rugby players.

The Prince sat in a private box at LA’s SoFi Stadium with his royal cousin during the Super Bowl on Sunday night as the Cincinnati Bengals lost 20-23 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Hip-hop legends Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J Blige provided half-time entertainment for the cousins, who are known for their close friendship.

Kendall Jenner, Ryan Reynolds, LeBron James, Kevin Hart, Charlize Theron, Rebel Wilson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Justin and Hailey Bieber were among those who attended the game.

“Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at (hashtag)SBLVI,” tweeted the NFL UK Twitter account, captioning a photo of the sporty royals.

However, some social media users initially mistook Eugenie, 31, for Meghan Markle, 40, who lives nearby with Harry, 37, and their two children, Archie, two, and baby Lillibet, near the Los Angeles stadium.

After the Sussexes abruptly left royal life two years ago, it’s unusual for the red-headed Prince to be seen out and about without his American-born wife.

After stepping down as senior working royals in order to have more privacy, the couple packed up and moved into an £11 million California mansion.