After Wayne was caught drink-driving with a party girl, Becky Vardy secretly invited Coleen Rooney to stay with her.

Becky suggested Coleen pack her belongings and bring their children to her house as a storm raged around her marriage.

In a text revealed in their Wagatha Christie case last week, Becky, 39, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie, referred to Wayne as a “c***.”

However, we can reveal that when she learned that message was in Coleen’s legal documents, she was “enraged,” as she had offered to assist her.

Laura Simpson revealed how Wayne ogled and kissed her in 2017.

If they hadn’t been pulled over by police, she believes they would have spent the night together.

“Becky and Coleen were once very close,” a source said last night.

‘Pack your bags, get out of there, bring the kids over to our house, stay with us for as long as you want, get away from him (Wayne) and the nightmare, you’ll be safe here,’ Becky was saying.

“You can imagine Becky’s outrage and disappointment when she discovered the text message about Coleen in court documents.

“She felt she had done so much for her during that particularly trying time, when Wayne was acting like an a**hole and saying things like, ‘How dare she use that against me?'”

Coleen, 35, was on vacation in Majorca with the couple’s three older sons when Wayne, who was driving Laura’s VW Beetle at 2 a.m., was pulled over.

He’d been out with friends in Cheshire, including Wes Brown, an ex-Man United teammate.

“I’d like to get my hands on them,” Laura said after Wayne kissed her and continued to ogle her boobs.

“Because of her previous relationship problems, Becky understood what Coleen was going through,” the source continued.

“Coleen expressed her gratitude to Becky by thanking her for being a good friend and sending her many kisses.

“It’s even more remarkable that she’s now thrown it all back in her face.”

Coleen turned on Becky two years later, accusing her of leaking stories about her and Wayne to the press.

Becky, who is suing Coleen for libel, texted a friend about her, saying, “All I’ve ever been is nice to her though!”

We can also reveal that six months before going public, Becky suspected Coleen was looking for a “mole.”

Becky and her agent pal Caroline Watt discussed a Coleen post about gender selection in April 2019, according to court documents.

“Perhaps she’s just…,” Becky says.

