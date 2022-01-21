After we did a family tree DNA test, I discovered my husband had a lovechild – I’m devastated, but haven’t told him yet.

After we did a family tree DNA test, I discovered my husband had a lovechild – I’m devastated, but I haven’t told him yet.

A DESPERATE woman claims her husband’s lovechild contacted her after he found a parental DNA match on an ancestry tracking website.

The bereaved wife explained that she and her 34-year-old husband had submitted their DNA to the site to aid in the search for long-lost relatives.

However, a man claiming to be her husband’s father contacted her.

She went to Mumsnet to explain the situation and get some advice because she wasn’t sure what to do next.

“I’m in shock and have no idea what to do,” she said.

“I was recently contacted by a young man who had taken a DNA test on [ancestry.com].”

“According to him, the site indicates that my husband has a parent match.”

“I know we’ve done these so they have our DNA on the system, but my husband was not on board at the time.”

“I am completely taken aback.

I’m not sure how I’ll deal with him later because he’s at work right now.

“Could this be incorrect? Could this man be lying in order to obtain money?”

“Has anyone had a similar experience and figured out what’s going on?! I’m literally shaking with worry and anger.”

“The man is 25, so we’d have been married for nine years,” she added.

I was also pregnant with our third child at the time, and I’m fuming over the possibility that he had an affair.”

Mumsnet members were quick to respond with their opinions.

“I’m so sorry you’ve been placed in his situation,” one of them said.

For the time being, I would proceed with caution so that you can get to the facts.

“I’m sure your mind is spinning.”

However, you should talk to your husband about it.

“Tonight,” she said.

“A few years ago, a friend, who had previously believed he was childless, was contacted by a young man who claimed to be his son,” another said.

“It was pretty undeniable when they met because he looked exactly like him and friend had had a nearly two-decade relationship with the mother – and had never been told he had a son.”

As a result, some fathers are never informed.”

“My grandchild’s father tried to get my daughter to sign a non-disclosure agreement stating she would never name him as the father,” a third said.

“There are some fathers who willfully and completely deny their child’s…

