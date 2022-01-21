After we did a family tree DNA test, I discovered my husband had a lovechild – I’m devastated, but haven’t told him yet.

After we did a family tree DNA test, I discovered my husband had a lovechild – I’m devastated, but I haven’t told him yet.

Following a parental DNA match on an ancestry tracking website, a distraught woman claimed she was contacted by her husband’s lovechild.

The heartbroken wife claimed that she and her 34-year-old husband had both submitted their DNA to the site, and she was concerned that he might have fathered the man who contacted her.

She went to Mumsnet to explain the situation and get some advice, as she wasn’t sure what to do next.

“I’m in shock and have no idea what to do,” she said.

“I’ve just received a call from a young man who took a DNA test on [ancestry.com].”

“According to him, the site shows that my husband has a parent match.”

“I know we’ve done these so they have our DNA on the system, but my husband was not on board at the time.”

“I’m completely taken aback.

He’s at work right now, and I’m not sure how I’ll deal with him later.

“Could this be incorrect? Could this man be lying for financial gain?”

“Has anyone had a similar experience and figured out what’s going on?! I’m literally shaking with fear and anger.”

“The man is 25, so we would’ve been married for nine years,” she added.

I was also pregnant with our third child at the time, and I’m fuming over the possibility that he had an affair.”

Mumsnet users chimed in with their opinions.

“I’m so sorry you’ve been placed in his situation,” one of them said.

For the time being, I would tread carefully so that you can get to the facts.

“I’m sure your thoughts are racing.

However, you must talk to your husband about this.

“This evening.”

“A few years ago, a friend, who had previously believed he was childless, was contacted by a young man who claimed to be his son,” another said.

“When they met, it was pretty obvious because he looked exactly like him and friend had been in a relationship with the mother for nearly two decades – and had never been told he had a son.”

As a result, some fathers may never be informed.”

“My grandchild’s father attempted to make my daughter sign a non-disclosure agreement stating she would never name him as the father,” a third said.

“There are some fathers who blatantly deny their child’s existence.”

“I can’t,” said another.

