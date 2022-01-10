After wearing a wild look on a Bahamas trip with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian busts out of her plunging black top in new photos.

In new photos, Kim Kardashian shows off her abs in a plunging black top, following her wild look on a trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson.

In new photos, Kim Kardashian almost bursts out of her plunging black top after wearing a risqué look during her Bahamas vacation with Pete Davidson.

In a new series of photos, the 41-year-old modelled the bold top.

Kim wore a black top with a plunging neckline and side cut-outs while posting to Instagram on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore the revealing top with ripped black jeans.

In a small white hallway, Kim demonstrated the outfit by striking several poses.

The SKIMS mogul simply used a black heart emoji as a caption on Instagram.

Kim’s fans flocked to the comments section shortly after she shared the photos, praising her appearance.

Others left heart-eye emojis, while comedian Amy Schumer used a fire emoji to comment.

“Did Pete take these pictures?” a fan inquired.

Kim shared the photos after a romantic trip to the Bahamas with her 28-year-old boyfriend, Pete.

On social media, the reality star posted photos from her trip to the Bahamas with the Saturday Night Live star.

Kim shared a boomerang video of water hitting the sand on an exotic beach on Instagram.

On the Abaco Islands, the two had stayed at a private resort.

Fans saw a tiny pig running across the sand and a photo of an empty beach in the series of posts.

The SKIMS mogul panned across the beach and focused on the water in a different clip.

She also shared a photo of herself in a sultry bikini while relaxing in the sun.

Kim dazzled in a low-cut black top and matching pants during the trip as well.

She was seen walking hand in hand with Pete, rocking the outfit.

Kim was married to rapper Kanye West, 44, for nearly seven years before beginning her relationship with the comedian.

Kim and Pete’s “first vacation together” was in the Bahamas.

According to a source close to Kanye, he couldn’t understand why Kim would “take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas,” given that the exes had previously visited the same location for Kanye’s 40th birthday.

“To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took him to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

“He rented out the entire island for him,” according to the KUWTK star.

According to the source, the romantic spot holds a “special place in his heart.”

“It just feels tainted now because she brought Pete…,” they continued.

