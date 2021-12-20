After weeks of crisis talks, Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadad have’split after two years together.’

After weeks of crisis talks, Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadad have’split after two years together.’

Dua Lipa’s two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid has ended after crisis talks failed to save it.

Despite trying everything from crisis talks to taking a break to save their two-year relationship, the British singer, 26, and the model, 22, ended it.

According to multiple sources, the couple who was known to “break upget back togetherbreak upget back together” is now officially married.

According to celebrity gossip website Deux Moi, an insider confirmed that their recent breakup was permanent.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the couple was in crisis talks and had decided to take a break.

“The couple floated the idea of putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” an insider said.

“Their relationship is in trouble and appears to be on the verge of breaking up.”

Dua Lipa’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Dua has been in London and Los Angeles recording her album, while Anwar has been in New York alone with their dog Dexter.

Anwar, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella, expressed gratitude for loved ones “guiding my steps, allowing me to learn to be happy with myself” in a cryptic Instagram post prior to their split.

Three months after they began dating, the couple moved in together in September 2019, renting an apartment in New York.

The singer and her boyfriend Isaac separated in June 2019, 18 months after they reconciled.

Anwar is signed to IMG Models and has modeled for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, including Hugo Boss and Valentino.

In 2015, he debuted as a model on the cover of Nylon magazine, and he has also appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue.

His mother was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the model has appeared on the show as well.

Kendall Jenner and Nicole Peltz were previously linked to Anwar.

Dua was born in London in 1995 and attended Sylvia Young Theatre School before relocating to Kosovo in 2008 with her family.

Her father, Dukagjin Lipa, was also a Kosovar Albanian rock singer, so she comes from a musical family.

When Dua returned to the UK at the age of 16, she worked as a model and attempted to launch her singing career.

New Rules, the sixth single from her debut album, became her first No. 1 in 2017, and a performance at Glastonbury Festival the following summer earned her praise from both the music press and fans.

The British singing sensation has now won five Brit Awards…

