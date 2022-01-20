After welcoming her baby with John Mulaney, Olivia Munn opens up about her breastfeeding struggles.

Olivia Munn told her 2.8 million Instagram followers about her breastfeeding struggles, saying that providing milk to her son can be “hard, especially if you have low supply.”

Olivia Munn discusses a “difficult” aspect of her motherhood journey.

Nearly two months after welcoming son Malcom with partner John Mulaney last fall, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, opened up about her breastfeeding struggles.

“Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply,” Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story at the age of 19.

“8 weeks in, I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures, and worked with two lactation consultants,” she wrote.

The actress also shared a photo of her adorable puppy cuddling with her pillow on another slide.

“At least my breastfeeding pillow is getting some use,” she joked.

Olivia, on the other hand, is well aware that she isn’t alone.

Olivia has recently shared more than one glimpse into her life as a new mother.

Olivia revealed last week that her mother made a cozy pair of “Bernie Sanders’ mittens” for Malcom, whom she refers to as “the smooshiest smoosh.”

She also shared pictures of her family bonding while making bánh bao for New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve.

John, who divorced Anna Marie Tendler last July, shared the first photo of his baby in December, saying, “He has his whole life ahead of him.”

“He hasn’t even attempted seltzer.”

I adore him and everything about him.

“Merry Christmas.”

Olivia and John met at the wedding of a mutual friend, Seth Meyers, to Alexi Ashe in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Olivia recalled being at a wedding with John and his then-fiancée, Anna Marie Tendler, in a January 2015 HuffPost Live interview, which took place more than six months after she began dating Aaron Rodgers, saying, “and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something…'”

