After welcoming son Malcolm with John Mulaney, Olivia Munn struggles with breast-feeding: ‘It’s so difficult.’

Olivia Munn Says Breast-Feeding Is ‘So Hard’ After Having Son Malcolm With John Mulaney:

It’s time to get real.

Olivia Munn, who gave birth to her son Malcolm less than two months ago, is opening up about her breastfeeding struggles.

“At least my breast-feeding pillow is getting some use,” the Violet actress, 41, joked on Wednesday, January 19, alongside a photo of her small dog lounging against the cushion via Instagram Story.

“Side Note: Breast-feeding is extremely difficult, especially if your supply is low.”

Munn, who gave birth to her son Malcolm in November 2021, also shared a photo of “all the supplements, teas, and tinctures” she’s been taking to help her produce more milk.

“I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures, and worked with two lactation consultants in the last eight weeks,” the former Daily Show correspondent wrote in a third Story on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma native and comedian John Mulaney — who were first linked in May 2021 amid his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler — welcomed their son “just before Thanksgiving,” according to Us Weekly in December 2021.

Late last year, the couple announced their baby’s arrival via an Instagram post on Christmas Eve.

“Let me introduce you to Malcolm Hip Mulaney.

He has the rest of his life ahead of him.

“He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the 39-year-old former Saturday Night Live writer captioned a December 2021 Instagram post, tagging Munn’s account.

“I’m completely smitten by him and his entire situation.

“Merry Christmas!”

