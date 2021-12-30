After whining that his restaurant’s Christmas dinner wasn’t ‘traditional’ enough, the bloke was mercilessly mocked.

After complaining that his restaurant’s Christmas dinner wasn’t ‘traditional’ enough, a jerk mocked him mercilessly.

The Christmas dinner of a father’s children was “ruined” after they were served chicken and chips at an Indian restaurant.

Rick Arpino, his partner, and their four children went to the Ruposhi Indian Bar and Restaurant in Bury on Christmas Day.

He stated that he ordered two Indian dinners for the adults and two traditional Christmas dinners for the kids.

He claimed the four kids were instead served chicken, chips, and half a fried tomato.

“My partner and our four children visited today for a Christmas meal and were thoroughly disappointed with what occurred!!,” he wrote on Tripadvisor.

“Over the phone, I confirmed the reservation for two Indian dinners for the adults and traditional Christmas for the kids.

“I then went to pre-visit (only) to speak with the manager, who informed me that due to a lack of bookings, they had decided to serve chicken instead of turkey – fair enough, not a huge change, and the kids wouldn’t notice anyways.”

“WOW!! I knew the meat had changed, but I didn’t realize they had decided not to serve the Christmas trimmings at all, instead substituting CHIPS and half a FRIED TOMATO – seriously!!

“What a sham of a restaurant – our children’s Christmas dinner was ruined by the whims of this establishment.”

“Why advertise a menu selection and then change it to suit themselves – obviously a cost issue, but charging £30 for a plate of chicken and chips is ridiculous!”

“We weren’t the only ones who had this problem; it happened again at a later sitting.”

“Stay away; they aren’t interested in you.”

The Ruposhi Indian Restaurant, on the other hand, said it called customers ahead of time to take their orders and explain that they were no longer serving a traditional Christmas dinner menu due to a lack of interest.

Hundreds of people have commented on the complaint since it was published.

“I think Christmas dinner was ruined the second you decided on an Indian for Christmas dinner!” Peter Holden wrote on the What’s On In Ramsbottom Facebook page in response to the post.

“Ruposhi is a fabulous Indian restaurant serving wonderful Indian food; we love it there,” John Southworth added.

“However, it would probably rank near the bottom of my list of potential locations for a ‘traditional’ British Christmas lunch.”

Instead of writing a bad review, why don’t you try another restaurant?”

