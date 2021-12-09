After Willie Garson’s death, the stars of ‘Sex and the City’ say the script for ‘And Just Like That’ was changed.

And Without Willie Garson, And Just Like That isn’t the same.

The actor who played Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City died in September, and the cast of the show’s new HBO Max spinoff series told ET’s Rachel Smith how the tragic loss influenced the script.

At the And Just Like That premiere, Mario Cantone, who plays Stanford’s husband Anthony, told ET, “Things had to be rewritten.”

I’m excited to be here, but I’m also sad because I miss Willie.

This makes me sad, so it’s a strange thing, but we’re doing it for him.

This is for him, and all I can say is that I’m relieved we made it.

We all kind of huddled together and held on to each other, and we managed to pull it off.”

Cantone said Garson will appear in three episodes of the show, which will depict the couple’s “turbulent, yet clingy, loving, argumentative marriage.”

Cantone said, “You’d never know he was sick.”

“[He was] in fantastic spirits, as well as being hilarious and brilliant.”

On the first three episodes, he seems incredibly alive.”

In terms of what happens after Garson’s death, Cantone praised SATC creator Michael Patrick King’s handling of the script changes.

“Michael Patrick King did an incredible job.

Cantone stated, “He knows what he’s doing.”

“They were last-minute rewrites.”

You must do them as well as we did.

Believe me when I say it’s a mixed bag.”

The most important thing to remember, according to King, is that “no one could ever be another Stanford.”

“What’s amazing about Willie is that he’s only in three episodes, but when you see him, he’s so alive,” King said.

“It was a significant setback for us.”

The fact that he’s still alive in the [show]is a minor consolation.”

He continued, “We wanted as much Willie Garson as we could get.”

“We wanted it to be all Willie all the time, so we had to change Stanford’s storyline because we lost Willie, but it was still all Willie all the time.”

Garson’s absence from the show was the missing piece for Sarah Jessica Parker, not Kim Cattrall’s much-discussed decision not to appear.

“Everyone keeps mentioning Samantha [Cattrall’s character].”

