After winning a lawsuit against UK tabloids, Meghan Markle receives an apology.

After winning a lawsuit against UK tabloids, Meghan Markle received an apology.

Meghan Markle was involved in a two-year legal battle with a group of UK newspapers.

The Duchess of Sussex was victorious in court, and the newspapers recently issued a public apology to her.

Meghan filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), in 2019 after the newspaper published a private letter she had written to her father.

Meghan’s lawyer claimed that the publication infringed on her copyright and violated her privacy.

Meghan won her case in early 2021, with the judge ruling that she had a “reasonable expectation” of privacy and that the newspaper had violated her copyright.

ANL, on the other hand, filed an appeal, claiming that Meghan courted the press and wanted the letter to be published.

Meghan allegedly gave information to journalists through her former private secretary, Jason Knauf, according to ANL.

Regardless, the judge upheld Meghan’s favoring ruling in December 2021.

Meghan’s victory was acknowledged on the front page of the Mail on Sunday on February 26.

According to People, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.”

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a subsequent hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement,” the message continued.

Associated Newspapers infringed on her copyright by publishing excerpts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, according to the court.

There has been an agreement on financial redress.”

According to reports, ANL was ordered to pay 90 percent of Meghan’s legal fees, which totaled around (dollar)1.88 million.

Following the lawsuit victory, Meghan has also broken her silence.

This victory represents a victory over the “tabloid industry” for the duchess.

Meghan said in a statement earlier this month, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt afraid to stand up for what is right.”

