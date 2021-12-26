After winning her privacy case against a British tabloid, Meghan Markle apologizes publicly.

After winning her privacy case against a British tabloid, Meghan Markle received a public apology.

Following a lengthy legal battle with the British tabloid, Meghan Markle has been granted a public apology from the Mail on Sunday’s publishers.

After it was ruled that the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline websites breached the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy in February 2019, after publishing parts of a 5-page letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle, the publications printed and ran the apology on the front page, as was required.

The letter was written after Markle’s father declined to attend her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021,” reads the notice on the site under the headline “The Duchess of Sussex.”

“The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed on her copyright by publishing excerpts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online,” the site was required to say.

“Financial remedies have been agreed upon,” the statement concluded.

The full judgment following the 19-20 January hearing, as well as the Court’s summary of it, can be found here and here.” In addition to appearing on the site, the apology was ordered to appear on the MailOnline homepage for a week.

Markle, 40, was given the win in the case earlier this month.

2, the London Court of Appeal ruled in her favor, concluding that the case would not go to trial and that Markle would be awarded financial damages in addition to her public apology.

“This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever been afraid to stand up for what’s right,” Markle said at the time in a statement.

“While this victory sets a precedent, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that breeds cruelty in people and profits from the lies and pain they cause.”

“From the beginning, I have treated this lawsuit as a serious matter,” the statement continued.

