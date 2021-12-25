CT Tamburello dubbed Johnny ‘Bananas’ the ‘King of Backhanded Compliments’ after he won Season 37 of ‘The Challenge.’

﻿After winning Season 37 of ‘The Challenge,’ CT Tamburello dubs Johnny ‘Bananas’ the ‘King of Backhanded Compliments.’

The winners of MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 have been announced.

The men’s winner was CT Tamburello, while the women’s winner was Kaycee Clark.

This is CT’s fifth MTV’s The Challenge victory, and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s seventh.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Johnny discussed CT’s gameplay.

And now CT is making remarks about Johnny.

Here’s what the most recent winner had to say about the previous winner.

CT Tamburello won The Challenge Season 37 for the second year in a row, which is a rare feat in The Challenge world.

He spoke to Entertainment Weekly after his victory about his accomplishment and how it feels to be competing at the highest level at 41 years old.

During the interview, he said, “Part of me thinks the game is changing, and part of me thinks I’m just getting old.”

“I can’t help but think that The Challenge isn’t what it used to be, but that’s neither good nor bad.”

I’m a little more reserved these days, but I’m getting older and can’t play the same games I used to.”

In the final round, CT and Kaycee teamed up to solve the final puzzle and win.

He also admitted to Entertainment Weekly that having Kaycee as his partner in the final leg was the most important partner he’d had all season.

He went on to say, “I knew she wanted it and she was more than capable.”

“I wasn’t concerned at all about her remembering her phone numbers.”

It was actually nice to be on a team where you didn’t have to worry about my partner in the slightest.

And it was only for a short time, but it was the most important partner I had all season.”

On the MTV show, CT Tamburello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio are both heavy hitters.

While Johnny did not compete in Season 37 of The Challenge, he is aware that at this rate, CT may catch up to his seven victories.

On his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Johnny frequently mentions CT.

He mentioned in a recent episode with Amanda Garcia that he may return to the show just to defend his title.

CT was asked by Entertainment Weekly if he knows what Johnny thinks of him.

“I take bananas with a grain of salt here,” CT added….

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Kaycee and CT have a big decision to make. If you were in their position, would you share the ? #TheChallenge37pic.twitter.com/dy8tiy30us

— The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 17, 2021