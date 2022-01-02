After winning the conservatorship battle, Britney Spears ‘unfollows’ her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram in the midst of a nasty family feud.

Following her victory in the conservatorship battle, Britney Spears ‘unfollows’ her sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram, igniting a nasty family feud.

BRITNEY Spears has deactivated her Instagram account for her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney’s younger sister, whom she mocked after winning her conservatorship battle as her “so-called support system,” still follows her.

Britney’s younger sibling, Jamie Lynn, was no longer included in Britney’s Instagram “following” count on Saturday, according to an observant internet user.

Jamie Lynn appeared to be following Britney, 39, in another screenshot.

Britney has 46 Instagram followers, including her fiancé Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez, as well as other celebrities who have supported the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement.

She also shared a video of birds fleeing cages set to Jaymes Young’s song “Infinity” over the weekend.

She captioned the photo, “SYMBOLIC of my year this year!!!!!”

Her big conservatorship win in 2021 ended a 13-year legal arrangement.

Britney has since been vocal on Instagram, thanking her “support system” while criticizing those she felt were not a part of it, including family members.

In July, she sent a scathing message to members of her family who she claimed had “ruined” her life.

“Take me as I am or kiss my a**, eat s**t, and step on legos,” she captioned an image on Instagram.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos, look, I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote in the lengthy caption to the sassy quote.

“I’ve been doing it for 13 years… I’d rather share videos YES from my living room than onstage in Vegas, where some people couldn’t even shake my hand.”

“And I ended up getting a weed contact high all the time… which was fine, but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f**king spa!!!!”

In her tirade, the Circus singer slammed her younger sibling, Jamie Lynn.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system has deeply hurt me!!!!” wrote the singer.

“This conservatorship has destroyed my dreams… all I have now is hope, and hope is the only thing in the world that is extremely difficult to destroy… yet people continue to try!!!!”

Jamie Lynn, 30, performed at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards with fellow singers Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and others to a remixed medley of Britney’s biggest hits.

Her older sister sat in the front row…

