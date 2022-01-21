‘After Yang’ (Sundance 2022) Film Review: Kogonada’s Sci-Fi Drama Is a Transcendent Journey Into Memory and Loss

‘After Yang’ [Sundance 2022] Film Review: Kogonada’s Science-Fiction Drama Is a Transcendent Journey Into Memory and Loss

Following Yang is a stroke of brilliance.

Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H Min, and Haley Lu Richardson star in writer-director Kogonada’s film, which is a profoundly beautiful story.

After Yang is a brilliant example of how drama and science fiction can work together.

Jake (Farrell) tries to balance his tea shop and spending quality time with his family in the future.

While raising their daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), his wife, Kyra (Turner-Smith), is shouldering the burden.

Yang (Min) is a family member despite being an AI assistant.

Yang suddenly breaks down after he picks up the pace.

Mika is desperate for her parents to fix him, but Jake is having trouble finding someone who can do it.

Yang has been secretly recording memories, he discovers.

Jake is forced to confront the passage of time that is slipping away from him and his family.

But it won’t be easy.

Yang emphasizes the passage of time after that.

Jake and Kyra are both working hard to support their families, but they have different philosophical perspectives on the world.

After Yang is a story about memory and loss.

People don’t always learn about the other sides of those around them until after they’ve passed away.

Mika yearns for a relationship with her family.

She forms a strong bond with Yang, who offers her more than just a link to her culture and heritage.

Every member of the family was affected by the AI assistant in different ways.

The family grapples with this sudden grief in various ways as a result of breaking down.

After Yang’s most personal themes are juxtaposed with hints of futurist consumerism that have roots in modern society, according to Kogonada.

Yang is treated by technology experts and the manufacturer as if he were a piece of obsolete computer hardware.

Yang, on the other hand, left an indelible mark on everyone he came into contact with, broadening humanity’s meaning.

Yang begins with one of the best opening sequences in recent memory.

Through a dance-off, Kogonada depicts the futuristic family unit in a way that is instantly captivating.

ASKA’s music is a fantastic accompaniment….

