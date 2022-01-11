After years of yo-yo dieting, Valerie Bertinelli says, “I’m done judging myself.”

Valerie Bertinelli, a Food Network star, claimed she is “done judging myself” after years of yo-yo dieting in her new book Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.

The former One Day at a Time star explained that by loving herself, she was able to effectively shed the weight of her life-long disdain for her appearance.

In 1975, at the tender age of 15, Bertinelli was thrust into the national spotlight as one of the stars of the Norman Lear comedy.

Bertinelli wrote about how critical her appearance was in her first book, Losing It And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time, and she spoke out about it during the second season of the popular series.

Bertinelli had started dieting when she was a teenager.

“During the second season, I revealed my irrational fears about my weight,” she wrote.

‘Let’s face it,’ I said matter-of-factly to a newspaper reporter.

‘I have a serious weight issue.

“I look like a tub of lard when I’m standing next to Mackenzie [Phillips].”

Bertinelli claimed, “When I read that today, I want to reach back in time, grab that ignorant, insecure teenager, and shake some sense into her.”

Bertinelli claimed in an excerpt from her book published by People Magazine that she is “done” with yo-yo dieting.

“I’ve been stepping on the scale nearly every day since I was thirteen, never happy or satisfied with the results.”

She admitted, “The person I see in the mirror is fat, flawed, and in need of repair.”

“I’ve had it with judging myself.

I want to treat myself with more kindness and acceptance.

I’ve pretended to be the bubbly, upbeat girl that everyone wants to believe I am in public.

“I’ve rarely thought of myself as anything but a failure in private,” she continued.

“When I was thirteen, I convinced myself that I had large hips.

I became a Jenny Craig spokesperson at the age of 47.

I wasn’t attempting to address the underlying causes of my weight gain over time.

Ed (Eddie Van Halen) and I had broken up, and I refused to take his money.

I needed to make money as a single working mother.

Jenny Craig did a good job,” she said when asked about the reasons for…

