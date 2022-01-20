After your baby is born, a new mom reveals a hospital hack that many parents are unaware of – you’ll be able to save money.

After giving birth, a new mother reminded her fellow parents that they are allowed to keep all of the diapers and baby items in their hospital rooms.

This is especially helpful for parents who had no idea their baby would arrive at the exact time they did.

“Hospital hack: take all the diapers and wipes they give you and always ask for more of everything!” Karla, who recently gave birth to her second son, wrote on social media.

“Take everything! It’s all yours!”

She could be seen packing all of the extra diapers they had left in the room in the video.

Many new parents are either unaware that extra diapers and wipes are available or believe that they will not be charged if they leave them behind.

“Yep, I work in a hospital – they’re going to bill you for it even if you leave it, so TAKE THAT STUFF!” a labor nurse responded to the video.

“If you don’t take them, we have to throw them away even if they aren’t opened,” a second claimed.

Several other moms agreed that they did the same thing when they had their babies.

“Nurses would always say take it and would bring me more,” one mother wrote.

When I left, there was also a formula.”

“My nurse literally handed me a bag full of formula and diapers,” a second person commented.

“When I left, the gift was diaper bag formula and two bags of pampers,” a third said.

I wasn’t charged for it.”

A mother who was only 25 weeks pregnant had previously revealed that she had already begun stockpiling for her baby’s arrival.

She posted on Tiktok about the mountains of baby products she has stashed in a room piled high with diapers, wipes, and clothes.

“What we have so far…” she wrote over the video.

She explained, “We’ll be 25 weeks tomorrow,” which is 6 months.

“Tell me you’re prepared for your baby without telling me you’re prepared for your baby,” said the audio over the video.

She went through what she had in another Tiktok, filming a tall pile of wipes, a table full of baby wash products, and a tall pile of wipes.

Some hooded bathrobes, boxes of bottles and dummies, shelves of shoes and boots, and then an entire rack of clothes from newborn to age 3-6 months were hanging up in their packaging.

She’d even made a second rack of clothes for when her son is older, and he’s got a stack of books…

