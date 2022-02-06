After’shrimpgate,’ Bachelor fans are demanding Venmo payments from Clayton Echard for the ‘pain and suffering’ he caused them this season.

Now they want Clayton Echard, the star, to pay the price – literally.

Shanae Ankney, the season’s villain, accused fellow competitor Elizabeth Corrigan of being a bully in the episode, rallying the other ladies against her.

After Elizabeth and the others declined Shanae’s offer of shrimp at a cocktail party, Shanae was set off.

As a result, “Shrimp Gate” was created.

Many viewers at home were not amused by the bizarre controversy, and many blamed the Bachelor contestant, flooding Clayton’s actual Venmo account with requests for money to replace their lost brain cells.

The requests varied in price from (dollar)1 to (dollar)50 and up.

Those who demanded their money back were amusing in their explanations in the comments section.

“The trauma of shrimp gate,” one person requested for a dollar.

“Reparations” is another (dollar)3.50 wanted item.

And that (dollar)50 request? That was for “pain and suffering.”

Clayton replied to the requests on Instagram stories, pleading, “Y’all need to stop this right now,” with a laughing emoji.

Fans were outraged when Clayton kept Shanae, who had already been accused of mocking Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis, at the rose ceremony.

Elizabeth, on the other hand, was the one who was sent packing.

Clayton, 28, apologized for his decision via Twitter on Tuesday.

The reality star claimed he was unaware of the “petty drama” between the two women and apologized for the “damage” he caused.

“I’m sorry for what you’re going through, Elizabeth.

He began, “I wish I could’ve seen what was going on when I wasn’t there.”

“I knew y’all weren’t getting along, but I thought it was just petty drama at the time.”

“Had I known, I would’ve immediately sent Shanae home for making fun of you because you’re neurodivergent.” Clayton continued.

“Overall, watching hasn’t been fun for me, simply because I’m seeing all of the damage that I’ve done.”

“I really meant well, but as I now see the ramifications of my decisions, I wasn’t always the best,” he claimed.

“I can promise you, though, that I’m learning from my mistakes and doing everything I can to come out the other side a better man,” the Bachelor star concluded.

Clayton’s apology came after a backlash from fans following Shanae’s scathing “mocking” of Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis.

Shanae’s remarks enraged viewers, who took to Twitter to criticize her.

“Sitting here actually furious at Shanae for trying to demonize Elizabeth for her ADHD How DARE..” wrote one enraged fan.

