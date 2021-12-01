Ahead of a major hair change, Jill Duggar reveals she wants a tattoo.

Jill Duggar Declares Her Desire for a Tattoo Ahead of a Major Hair Change

One of TLC’s most well-known families is the Duggars.

They’ve been on the scene since 2006, with appearances on shows like 19 and Counting and Counting On.

Counting On was recently canceled by TLC in the wake of Josh Duggar’s trial, and the family is said to be going through some major changes.

Jill Duggar, one of the family members, recently revealed a major hair change after expressing interest in getting a permanent tattoo.

The Duggars were raised in a strict household.

The Duggars follow a strict and distinctive form of Christianity as fundamentalists.

To begin with, the children are not permitted to watch popular television shows or films, nor are they permitted to listen to (or dance to) non-religious films.

They are also educated at home.

According to a Bible verse, women should not wear men’s clothing, the Duggar women are not allowed to wear pants.

Michelle and Jim Bob’s children, on the other hand, have broken some of their parents’ rules as they’ve grown older, with Jill appearing to be the most defiant of them all.

Jill stunned fans with a dramatic hairstyle change in 2019.

The Duggar girls were not allowed to cut their hair short, and even though Jill had done so before, she cut it even shorter.

Jill teased her fans in November 2021 that she was planning a major hair change, leaving them eager to see the results.

The actress once hinted that she wanted dreadlocks and even shared a series of posts with a poll asking her fans what they thought.

Let’s fast forward to December.

Jill debuted photos of herself with blond hair rather than her usual brunette tresses on January 1st.

“So, today I dyed my hair for the first time ever,” she wrote on her family’s website, alongside photos of the results.

She shared more photos and a video on Instagram, writing, “Lovin’ my new blonde look!”

The actress recently shared a photo of her legs while out for a walk on Instagram.

Fans were taken aback by the unusual markings on her hands in the photograph.

“Cast all your anxiety on Him because He cares for you,” the tattoo said, quoting a Biblical verse. One fan encouraged Jill to get the writings tattooed…

