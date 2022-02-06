Ahead of Accession Day, Queen Elizabeth attends her first public event in three months.

Queen Elizabeth II is gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee, and she couldn’t have been happier as she hosted a reception on the eve of Accession Day.

Her Majesty made her first in-person public appearance in three months on Saturday at Sandringham House, where she hosted members of local charities and the Sandringham Estate.

Elizabeth, who will celebrate her 70th year on the British throne on Sunday, received gifts and treats while mingling with invited guests.

A former cookery student who helped create the original Coronation chicken recipe in 1953 was among the 95-year-old’s guests.

At the event, a local official also presented Elizabeth with a Platinum Jubilee Mosaic created by West Norfolk schoolchildren.

After taking a bite out of the cake made in her honor, the queen demonstrated her sense of humour.

A local resident created the cake, which featured the Platinum Jubilee emblem.

Elizabeth was given flowers that were part of the queen’s Coronation bouquet in 1953, such as lily of the valley, on her way out.

Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee at the event, which was a precursor to her becoming the first British monarch to do so.

Elizabeth viewed a collection of homemade cards and artwork sent in by local children and other members of the public from her Golden Jubilee in 2002 earlier this week.

The queen was shown the special mementos at Windsor Castle before heading north for the weekend to her Sandringham Estate.

The queen had not been seen since October, when she hosted a reception for guests attending the Global Investment Summit, which included Bill Gates, at Windsor Castle.

Since then, she’d had a series of health setbacks, and due to the widespread coronavirus omicron variant, the queen also canceled her family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch and opted for drastically reduced holiday plans.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK will take place in June, and Elizabeth appears to be overjoyed to be back on her feet and mingling with the public.

