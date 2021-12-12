Ahead of his 6th hosting appearance, Steve Harvey recalls the Miss Universe blunder.

Ahead of his 6th hosting appearance, Steve Harvey is reminded of the Miss Universe blunder.

It’s been six years since Steve Harvey made a blunder when announcing the Miss Universe 2015 results, and fans aren’t letting him forget it, especially ahead of the 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel, on Sunday.

On Thursday, when Harvey shared a photo of himself wearing a striking blue suit on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with references to the gaffe.

After sitting out the 2020 pageant in May, Harvey will be hosting the pageant for the sixth time.

The pageant will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Fox, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Before arriving in Israel, the Family Feud host shared a photo from Abu Dhabi, where he was dressed in an Elly Karamoh bright blue suit with sunglasses.

Laughs about 2015 quickly took over the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Make sure you read that card 5 times before you call her name!”

“Please don’t call the wrong person by the wrong name,” said another.

Another fan wrote, “Don’t get it wrong… again.”

Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) shared a post on his Twitter account.

Harvey famously announced Ariadna Gutierrez of Colombia as the new Miss Universe at the conclusion of the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

Harvey realized he had made a mistake and announced Gutierrez as the first runner-up after she was crowned.

Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines was the true victor.

According to Harvey, he mistook the “1st” next to Gutierrez’s name on his card for the pageant winner.

Despite the error, the Miss Universe Organization invited him back to host the Miss Universe pageants in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to compete in the 2020 pageant, which was rescheduled for May 2021.

Harvey has been asked to compete in the Miss Universe pageant again in 2021, and his daughter, Lori Harvey, is a member of the Miss Universe selection committee.

Harvey has mentioned the blunder numerous times over the years.

He appeared on Kevin Hart’s Comedy Gold Minds podcast in April, insisting that he shouldered more blame than he should have for the snafu.

“When it happened, I knew it was bad,” Harvey explained.

“I was tripping, man, because it wasn’t my fault.”

Well, I’m sorry I took the bullet the way I did.” He did admit, however, that correcting the error as soon as he realized it was a mistake.

“They said, ‘No, Steve, we’ll straighten it out in the newspaper tomorrow morning,'” he recalled….

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Steve Harvey Reminded of Miss Universe Flub Ahead of 6th Hosting Appearance