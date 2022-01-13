Ahead of Jason Momoa’s split, Lisa Bonet discussed stepping into a “River of Uncertainty.”

Ahead of Jason Momoa’s departure, Lisa Bonet spoke about stepping into a “River of Uncertainty.”

Lisa Bonet was ready to make a fresh start.

Marisa Tomei, the actress’s longtime friend, spoke with Interview Magazine about how she was entering a “river of uncertainty” ahead of her and Jason Momoa’s split.

Bonet, 54, was first asked what was “calling” her in life by the Spider-Man actress.

“Learning to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following the universe’s invitation to step into this river of uncertainty,” Bonet said.

“Now that we’ve gotten rid of all the clutter, it’s time to dig deeper into our own values.”

Bonet also discussed the current state of the world and the difficulties that people have faced, possibly hinting at a change in her life.

“The revolution is unmistakably upon us, and we’re all feeling the strain.”

If you’re not, you’re in complete denial, and the more you resist, the more you’ll suffer,” she explained.

“Everything out there is crumbling.”

Understanding where empire and those archetypes reside within us is the personal work.

The revolution is taking place on the inside, and people are learning to adapt to their new surroundings.”

Bonet’s words sounded eerily similar to the ones she and Momoa used to announce their divorce.

The couple released a joint statement on Wednesday, sharing that they were calling it quits after 16 years together and alluded to the same “squeeze.”

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding… and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the statement read.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy,” the statement continued, “but so that we can live our lives with dignity and honesty.”

“Our love continues to evolve in ways it wishes to be known and lived.

We set each other free to be the people we’re learning to be…”

The couple, who have two children together, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, said their “unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our Children, teaching our Children what is possible Living the Prayer,”

Since 2005, Bonet and Momoa have been dating.

In October of 2017, the couple exchanged vows.

