Ahead of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, Kensington Palace unveils stunning portraits of her.

On Saturday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in honor of her 40th birthday.

According to the Palace, photographer Paolo Roversi took the photos in November at Kew Gardens.

The new portraits will be added to the National Portrait Gallery’s collection, which is set to reopen in 2023.

The portraits will be part of the gallery’s “Coming Home” project, which the palace describes as “a nationwide initiative in which portraits of well-known individuals are sent to locations with which they are closely associated.” It will allow communities across the UK to see famous works in their own backyards.

Middleton, who looked flawless and wore jewelry that once belonged to Princess Diana, chose three places that she felt had special meaning for her: Berkshire, England, and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Anglesey, a Welsh island off the coast, and St. Andrews, Scotland

The portraits will be on display later this year, with details to be announced by the National Portrait Gallery at a later date.

Despite the fact that Kate’s birthday is cause for a big celebration, royal expert Kate Nicholl tells ET that she believes Kate will keep it low-key.

“I believe we will see the duchess celebrate her 40th birthday — it is a significant birthday — and I believe there will be a celebration, but I believe it will be for family and close friends,” Nicholl said.

“There had been talk of a big party, but it appears that it has been scaled back due to COVID and the restrictions.”

However, I believe Kate would prefer something a little more understated.

Her 21st birthday was a big deal, but I believe that was the last big birthday she really, really celebrated.”

Nicholl believes Kate will most likely bake her own cake because the event will be so low-key.

“I know William likes to help out in the kitchen,” she says, “but Kate is the master chef, and she’s also a fantastic baker, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she makes her own birthday cake.”

“Cakes have always been a big tradition in the Middleton family, and Kate has revealed that she is often up late at night putting the finishing touches on a birthday cake the nights before her children’s birthdays.”

