Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson are engaged.

The 31-year-old Olympian is engaged to Tyler Nicholson, a 26-year-old Olympic snowboarder, according to Today.

Nicholson could be seen getting down on one knee and popping the question in front of (where else?) a snowy mountain backdrop in a video shared with the news organization.

There’s a lot to be happy about for this couple.

The announcement comes less than two weeks before Anderson competes in the women’s slopestyle and big air events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This is her third Olympic Games.

Anderson won gold in slopestyle and silver in big air at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, as well as gold in slopestyle and silver in big air at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Nicholson also competed in the PyeongChang Games, placing seventh and thirteenth in the men’s slopestyle and big air events, respectively.

“My boyfriend and I met snowboarding in Colorado,” Anderson said in an interview with Us Weekly in 2018.

“I guess he knew who I was, and we met at the bar, drinking and dancing, making out on the dance floor.”

We’ve been friends for a few years and now we’re dating.”

They are always each other’s biggest supporters, whether on or off the slopes.

Anderson wrote on Instagram in April 2020, “We’re going on five years together, and I couldn’t be more grateful for him.”

“He is truly my best friend, through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.”

Thank you for always making me laugh, for the love and light you radiate, for grounding me, and for bringing out the best in me! You are the sweetest person I know!”

