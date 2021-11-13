Ahead of the Dateline Special, Keith Morrison gives an update on the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case.

Ahead of the Dateline Special, Keith Morrison provides an update on the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell cases.

Keith Morrison and the Dateline team are shedding new light on the ongoing investigations into Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, two suspected killers.

The NBC correspondent revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that Friday’s two-hour special, titled “The Doomsday Files,” will include exclusive interviews, secret recordings, text messages, and new evidence that “will give a clearer picture of what happened and why.”

“It’s like having an eye operation,” Morrison said, “and everything goes from fuzzy to really bright.”

This will be the fifth time Dateline has covered the investigation into Vallow and Daybell, the so-called doomsday preppers who gained national attention for a trail of bodies that seemed to follow them.

This episode is “vastly different in that it tells us more about the nature of their thinking,” according to Morrison.

Lori’s late estranged husband Charles Vallow, who was allegedly shot in self-defense by her brother Alex Cox on July 11, 2019, was also interviewed by Dateline.

Alex died a few years ago.

In connection with Charles’ death, Lori was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

She entered a not guilty plea.

Morrison said the Vallows are “very upset” with Lori and the authorities as a result of the developments, citing Charles’ concerns about his wife’s mental health prior to his death.

According to NBC News, Charles’ lawyer stated that his client had a “genuine fear for his life” in a statement.

And it appears that Charles wasn’t the only one concerned about Lori’s behavior.

Lori’s brother, Adam Cox, was “warning people about his sister from the beginning,” according to Morrison.

Despite the fact that many people had spoken out about Lori and her relationship with Daybell, Morrison believes she was able to avoid suspicion because of a combination of factors.

“[Charles was] a big guy who looked like he could handle himself in any situation, and he’s talking about this very charming, very attractive, very sympathetic figure who has managed to pull the wool over the eyes of a lot of people in the past,” he reflected.

“She’s a master at exploiting situations to her advantage.”

It’s unclear whether Lori will face charges for the deaths of Charles and her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who were discovered buried on Daybell’s property in June 2020.

She was found mentally unfit to stand trial in May, according to E! News.

Tammy Daybell, Daybell’s own wife, was discovered dead before he married.

