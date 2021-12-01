Ahead of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ split, Lala Kent reflected on Randall Emmett being her ‘Ride or Die’ guy.

Ahead of the split, Lala Kent reflected on Randall Emmett being ‘Ride or Die’ for her on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

Lala Kent mentioned her bond with Randall Emmett in a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, while criticizing Tom Schwartz’s lack of support for his wife, Katie Maloney.

“Randall sleeps in a different room when he doesn’t have my back.”

On Tuesday, November 30, Kent, 31, opened up about her relationship dynamics with Emmett, 50, to her costar.

“He talks to me about it behind closed doors and he lets me know in the moment, ‘I’m ride or die for you, even though you did f–ked up,” Kent said when Schwartz, 39, asked how the couple deals with issues if the Give Them Lala author is wrong.

After Us Weekly confirmed their split last month, the Utah native gives a glimpse into her relationship with the director.

Kent and Emmett, who married in 2018, sparked breakup rumors in October after the reality star deleted all of her Instagram posts with her then-fiancé.

After Kent went out without her engagement ring on multiple occasions, the couple decided to split up, according to a source.

“Randall was adamant about not splitting up, but it was Lala’s decision.”

The trust is no longer there.

“He’s been attempting to reclaim her,” the insider revealed.

The actress, who has an 8-month-old daughter with the film producer, stated that she intends to focus on her child.

She said on the November 3 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala,” which she previously cohosted with Emmett, “I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what’s going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life.”

“I’ll reach a point where I’m comfortable enough to open up and share.”

Today isn’t one of those days.

It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot right now, and all I want to do is protect my child.”

In the same month, Emmett announced his departure from the project, reflecting on his time working with Kent on their podcast.

“I was thinking about the episodes I was most proud of, and I’m most proud of breaking kind of our whole pregnancy journey, announcing it and being open about it and then.”

