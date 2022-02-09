Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Jesse Metcalfe claims to have a “daily ritual” of “romanticizing” his girlfriend Corin Jamie-Lee Clark.

Jesse Metcalfe gave Us a behind-the-scenes look at his relationship with Corin Jamie-Lee Clark, teasing that his sweet gestures won’t stop after Valentine’s Day.

“I’m a pretty romantic guy,” the 43-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, February 7, while promoting GAC Family’s upcoming Harmony From the Heart premiere.

“When I’m with people, I like to spoil them.”

“I have no problem saying those three little words,” John Tucker Must Dieactor said, adding, “I’m pretty affectionate.”

Metcalfe, who announced his relationship with the 29-year-old model in December 2020, said he makes time to make Clark feel special.

“I feel like romancing and courting your girlfriend, and treating your significant other well, that’s a daily ritual,” he told Us.

“I mean, you should be doing that all of the time.”

While the Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries star admitted that Valentine’s Day is “pretty commercialized,” he encouraged his fans to participate in the holiday to express their love for their significant other.

“Gentlemen, you better not be empty-handed on Valentine’s Day.”

“I mean, you have to put some effort into something, whether it’s planning something, buying something for them [that]they’ll like, or doing something special,” he explained.

“It truly is a day to honor the love that you share with someone,” she says.

Despite the fact that the Chesapeake Shores alum is all about showering his girlfriend with love, he isn’t sure when the couple will take their relationship to the next level.

Metcalfe played coy when asked if he was considering starting a family anytime soon, replying, “TBD.”

The California native, who recently relocated to Miami from Los Angeles, also revealed why he prefers to keep his personal life separate from his professional life.

“I don’t particularly enjoy bringing my significant other to work.”

“I mean, it’s fine,” Metcalfe told Us, adding that Clark does not pay him a visit on set.

“However, I’m just so focused on what I’m doing right now.”

It feels strange, especially if there’s a romantic storyline.”

The Desperate Housewives alum has become a pro at juggling his love life and his acting career since breaking into Hollywood in the late 1990s.

