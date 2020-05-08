Ahmaud Arbery’s sister says she is “relieved” after his murderers’ arrest [Video]

Jasmine Arbery, the older sister of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed mane from Georgia who was shot while jogging February 23, joined Chris Cuomo Cuomo Prime Time Thursday evening to talk about the long-awaited arrest of the men responsible for her brother’s death.

“We feel relieved,” said Jasmine. “It was a long time ago, it seems a long time ago. So this day was a turning point to regain my brother’s case and get justice for him. So we are relieved and happy.”

According to Lee Merritt, the Arbery family lawyer, local authorities have told Arbery’s family that Ahmaud was shot and killed by a homeowner in an attempted break-in. Arrests were made only after a video of the incident appeared and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was involved. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and serious physical harm. The confrontation took place after the McMichaels persecuted Arbery and believed he looked like a man suspected of having recently broken in. The two men who pursued Arbery with a shotgun and a .357 magnum called for self-defense. Jasmine believes the race was the motivation for the incident.

“I think it was a hate crime,” said Jasmine. When asked how to do this, she replied: “There was one black and three white.” A third man, “Roddy”, is said to have joined the McMichaels after unsuccessfully trying to cut Arbery off.

Now the Arbery family only wants justice for Ahmaud.

“We want justice. We are looking for justice, ”said Jasmine. “This whole situation was pointless. It could have been avoided. “

