Ahmed Didn’t Try to Redeem Himself on the Apple TV(plus) Series, According to ‘Invasion’ Star Firas Nassar

Firas Nassar, the star of ‘Invasion,’ admits that Ahmed didn’t try to redeem himself on the Apple TV(plus) Series.

Ahmed Malik makes a split-second decision to save his family in the penultimate episode of the Apple TV(plus) sci-fi drama Invasion.

Firas Nassar, who plays Ahmed in the series, revealed how he was feeling at the time and what motivated him to do it.

Nassar plays Ahmed Malik, a husband and father who is caught cheating on his wife, Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), in the film Invasion.

The Malik family is forced to flee due to the alien invasion.

However, while Aneesha does everything she can to stay alive, Ahmed can’t handle the pressure.

Despite cheating, getting his girlfriend pregnant, attempting to abandon his family, and being attacked by an alien, he is repeatedly saved by Aneesha.

Nassar talked about what drew him to the role in a recent interview with Collider.

And he admitted it played a big role in the emotional arc of the Malik family.

Nassar explained, “The character itself felt so appealing to me.”

“With this couple of Ahmed and Aneesha, there was this huge drama.”

What I like about our show is that it really focuses on these souls’ relationships, and then there’s this invasion with these aliens who come onto our planet.”

Casper’s ‘Invasion’ on Apple TV(plus): What Happened to Him?

In Episode 9 of Invasion, the Maliks are being pursued by people who appear to be after Aneesha and her alien-killing weapon.

Aneesha and the kids outrun Ahmed as they run through the forest.

When one of the gunmen approaches him, he calls Aneesha by her fictitious name on purpose, signaling that it is not safe to return.

After hearing a gunshot, Aneesha assumes her husband is dead.

While it may appear that Ahmed was attempting to redeem himself, Nassar claims it was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

He told Collider, “It wasn’t really a conscious choice.”

“I’m not sure it qualifies as redemption.”

Ahmed simply felt it was the right thing to do at the right time.

It wasn’t calculated in any way.

It was precisely what felt right at the time.

Because we were in survival mode, there wasn’t any…

