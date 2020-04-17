Airbnb’s Experiences Have Gone Virtual to Save You From Boredom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you’re bored at home and dreaming of an Airbnb stay abroad, there is a little something you can do to feed your travel bug from the comfort of your own living room. You may be familiar with Airbnb’s experiences, where hosts from around the world take you on adventures or teach you skills, but in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, this model has been tweaked into Airbnb’s new online experiences. That’s right: You can now join tango classes, tarot card readings, farm visits, and more, all over video chat.

These experiences may seem unique, but they’re a great way to connect with people from all corners of the globe while combating loneliness or boredom during the quarantine. You can book your experience here. There’s sure to be an option that will pique your interest and maybe even help you make a new friend halfway around the world. Hear more about four different experiences that are available below.

