Aitor Francos: a poet in the hotel of mourning

Aitor Francos has not been able to sit down to read a novel in a long time, and he barely manages to concentrate to write. When he returns from work he only wants to be distracted, to get away for a while, to call home in Bilbao. I have to call every day, talk to my mother every day. It seemed that it would never happen to us, but now the fear of loss is real, “he says, sternly, on the other end of the phone.

Aitor is a poet and a psychiatrist, and until a few days ago he was assigned to the Miguel Ángel medical hotel in Madrid. The most serious cases of coronavirus did not arrive there, but destroyed lives did, minds trying to assimilate an extreme situation. «The most serious are duels. People who have lost siblings, couples, parents … Atypical duels, which are going to be pathological because they have not been able to say goodbye, because they have not processed him, “he continues.

Aitor listens a lot, and regrets. He regrets not having been able to look those patients in the eyes, whom he had to attend mostly by telephone, since the rooms could only be entered due to extreme necessity. He knows everything that is lost without looking, without touch, he knows everything beyond the verb. «You have to listen, these patients have to retell in their heads what happened. This helps them to get worse, and to become more distressed, but it is necessary so that this duel does not become encapsulated, does not dissociate. At the beginning of the pandemic he wrote these verses: «Also to the land of pain / you have to turn it around like your socks». And this other one: «Taking care of pain is also being a good father».

He does not disassociate, and when he returns home certain stories accompany him. It comes back again and again: that of a woman infected with a coronavirus who worked in a hospital, and who has lost her mother, and who cannot get the idea out of her head that she has killed her mother. . “In this crisis, psychology and psychiatry have been neglected, which is normal, because forces had to be mobilized elsewhere. But now I think that there will be an avalanche of people who are going to need our help, ”he says.

Reality has always been harsh, but never so strange, dizzying. “The experience of unreality is terrible, of thinking that something cannot be happening and that it is happening, and even more terrible is the normalization of that, that this is going to be a routine, a constant,” he stresses. That offsets him, prevents him from immersing himself fully in fiction, only brief works. “I don’t know if I will regain the ability to read Dostoevsky,” he says. It’s also not that much of a concern right now. This is from a recent poem: “Like a piece of furniture saddened by an / obsolete rain that fell here recently, / I sit down with a book / to watch the scene.”

What happened has changed his mental schemes, returning the essential to the top. Before literature, life; before work, family. “I imagine it is happening to others. It is not a bad change, but having to have come to this to realize it speaks of how we are as a society, of how self-absorbed we are », he concludes. .