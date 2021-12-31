Ajay Mehta Returns After Kissing Samantha in a ‘Sex and the City’ Episode, ‘And Just Like That…’

‘And Just Like That…’: Ajay Mehta Returns to ‘Sex and the City’ After Kissing Samantha in an Episode

A few minor Sex and the City characters have returned for the revival.

Ajay Mehta will appear in And Just Like That… in a new role, according to the trailer for the new episode.

“They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” featured Mehta previously. The episode opens with Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) enjoying their single status.

The article as a whole makes women feel bad about themselves for being single.

Following that, they all decided to give certain men a chance.

Samantha meets William, the owner of a salsa club (Robert Montano).

At the conclusion of the episode, Samantha goes to a restaurant to meet him, but she is left waiting.

As she waits, Mehta plays the busboy who serves her water.

Samantha was finally stood up and kissed by him at the end.

He offered to accompany her home, but she declined and went home alone.

Carrie is seen looking at new apartments in the trailer for the episode “Diwali.”

This means that fans will be able to see Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) once more.

Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) also has a consultation for a facelift.

Seema appears to be getting even closer to Carrie.

Last but not least, she is seen celebrating Diwali with her family and Carrie.

“Diwali,” she explains to Carrie, “is a Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness.”

“It’s my family’s birthday celebration in Queens, and they’re asking why I’m still not married.”

Then we see them at the party with Seema’s parents, who appear to be her parents.

“The jig is up,” says a woman.

She is standing next to the character of Mehta.

Mehta’s role has yet to be named, but it’s possible that this is a brand-new character.

Carrie had previously spoken with Seema about her difficulties in finding love.

Carrie appears to be her rock when it comes to questions about her love life.

Friendships that last a lifetime are never out of style.

