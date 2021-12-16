AJR’s Jack tests positive for COVID-19, but says there aren’t too many symptoms.

Jack Met has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and will therefore be unable to perform the remaining dates of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, according to AJR.

Here’s what we know so far about the band “Way Less Sad.”

This band has been on the rise for a long time.

AJR rose to prominence thanks to its YouTube covers before branching out into original music.

Songs like “Burn the House Down” and “Weak” have racked up millions of Spotify streams, with the majority of the songs co-written by brothers Jack and Ryan Met.

(Adam, the eldest brother, recently earned his doctorate.)

The “Way Less Sad” artists also performed at several dates with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, gaining popularity on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram for their 2017 song “The Good Part.”

This includes Z100’s performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is only “10 blocks” from where the brothers grew up, according to Jack.

In conjunction with the Jingle Ball, AJR planned to perform in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Miami.

However, due to safety concerns and quarantine protocols, the band announced that one of its members had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and would not perform.

“We are disappointed to share that Jack has tested positive for COVID-19, and as is protocol, our band is now in quarantine and will no longer be able to perform on the remaining dates of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” AJR said on social media.

The post continues, “Jack is fine.”

“We’re just disappointed that we won’t be able to finish the tour for our Philadelphia, DC, and Miami fans… we apologize to everyone.”

AJR wouldn’t be the first band to be quarantined from the Jingle Ball tour, as Doja Cat reported that a member of her production team had also contracted the virus.

Doja Cat tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days later, and she also announced that she would not be performing for the rest of the tour.

Jingle Ball attendees at Madison Square Garden were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue as an added layer of security.

As an added layer of protection, some music fans donned masks.

AJR will play their own shows in 2022, promoting songs from the 2021 release Ok Orchestra, in addition to performing in the Jingle Ball.

Among them are…

