Akira Himekawa, the manga creator for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess,’ has finally submitted drafts for the final chapters of Link and Midna’s adventure.

Akira Himekawa, the manga creator behind ‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess,’ has finally submitted drafts for Link and Midna’s final chapters.

Despite the fact that Nintendo and fans do not consider The Legend of Zeldamangas to be canon, they continue to be popular.

Akira Himekawa’s Twilight Princess adaptation is one of the most significant manga projects for The Legend of Zelda series.

Some fans may be unaware that The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga has been published in volumes for quite some time.

However, it is finally nearing the end, as Himekawa tweeted that the final chapter drafts have been submitted.

On November 19, 2006, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was released for Gamecube and Nintendo Wii.

Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf were given a much darker tone in the game, partly in response to fan backlash over the Wind Waker’s more cartoony style.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga, on the other hand, would not begin for nearly a decade.

Viz Media localized the first volume, which was released in February 2016 on Shogakukan’s MangaONE app.

Midna, the titular Twilight Princess, was introduced, recounting the events of the Interloper War.

The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Will End With The Next Chapter

After that, Zant was betrayed.

Midna was defeated by the new usurper king, and the Twilight Realm was taken over.

After that, the Twilight Princess manga shifts to Hyrule, the land of light.

Meanwhile, Link was given more backstory than he was given in the game, detailing how he came to be in Ordon Village.

King Bulblin abducts the children of Ordon Village, and the story comes to a close.

As the imp Midna discovers Link in the Twilight Realm, he transforms into a beast.

On December 16, 2021, Akira Himekawa, the “combined name for the two artists behind this series,” posted to Twitter.

They submitted drafts of the final chapters, according to the tweet, with only the final manuscripts remaining.

In a follow-up, they expressed their sadness at the series’ conclusion.

According to Nintendo Life, the Twilight Princess manga “entered its’final arc’ in December 2020, with the tenth volume, released on September 28, 2021, serving as the climax.”

This year, on September 14, the western run released the ninth volume.”

Read The Twilight Princess Manga…

From pursuing The Legend of Zelda boss, King Bulbin, to meeting the Zora and Goron, the series closely follows the game’s story.

It does, however, go into greater detail about the characters and events…

