Akram Hosni reveals the details of his Ramadan series “Men’s House”

Posted Date: Friday, 10 April 2020 – 0:59 | Last update: Friday, 10 April 2020 – 1:39

Artist Akram Hosni was a guest of the program “With You”, presented by the media, Mona El-Shazly, on the CBC channel, via Skybe.

Hosni revealed the details of his new series, “Men’s House”, which is shared by the artist Ahmed Fahmy, and it is scheduled to be shown in the next Ramadan season, explaining that despite the change of the name of the series to “Men of the House” instead of “Timon and Pumbaa”, their characters in the series bear the same names , As he embodies the role of Bomba, while my understanding embodies Timon’s character.

And about the story of the series, Hosni emphasized that it revolves around a comic frame around two men who are supposed to have responsibilities and a large family, where they live with their grandfather and the rest of the family in the same house, but the situations persist through episodes, which prove that they are far from taking responsibility.

He added that the events come in the context of separate connected episodes, where the situations change every two episodes, while maintaining the general idea and the end that indicates the importance of the family and adherence to it in all situations.



