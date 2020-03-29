“Al-Fishawi cooks, and Mirhan Hussein is dancing.” The talents of art stars in isolation

I wrote- Bahira Foda:

A large number of art stars were keen to share their audience with part of their daily activities in light of the imposition of curfews, and the application of domestic isolation measures to limit the spread of the emerging Corona virus “Covid 19”.



Masrawy keeps track of some of the stars 'lives during the isolation period. Ahmed Al-Fishawy

The artist Ahmed Al-Fishawi posted a video clip, through his official account on the “Instagram” website, Al-Fishawi appeared in the video, seasoning meat, from inside the kitchen, saying: “Of course, I need two things I love to work at home, I love meat meat, and I love the pain of rubbish Aoy.”

Al-Fishawi commented on the video: “I need two I love to work at home very much.”



Mai Selim

May Selim released a video clip with her two sisters, Miss and Dana, through her official account on “Instagram”.

The girls of Hamdan appeared in the video, dancing on the tones of the song “Salim Ali”, and singing “Salim Ali .. Virus J”, while they wore robes Al-Saeedi, and they catch “Al-Shoom”

May commented: “Leave you in the house fear for your son, my son.”



Merihan Hussein

Mirhan Hussein also posted a video, through her official account on the “Instagram” website, and Mirhan appeared in a “suit” dance, while she imitated Mona Zaki in the play “Keda Okay”, and commented: “I am the call, I called me.”



Reham Ayman

Artist Reham Ayman published a video, through her official account on the “Instagram” site, in which she appeared playing with her children, from inside the kitchen, and commented: “Play with your children and simplify them. You will also be unpopular and forget any need, and take the opportunity that you are with them all the time.”



Radwa El-Sherbiny

Meanwhile, Radwa El-Sherbiny, a journalist, posted a video clip, which she collected with her brother, as they sang the song “Balkmak Mish Bardd”, through her official account on “Instagram”, and commented: “Making the ban easier.”

