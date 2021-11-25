Al Roker’s reaction to the Macy’s Parade Float with Baby Yoda is hilarious.

Al Roker’s reaction to the Macy’s Parade Float featuring Baby Yoda is priceless.

Al Roker, like the rest of us, is a big fan of Baby Yoda.

The TODAY show host had a sweet reaction to the Grogu balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the internet is loving it.

Roker began shouting, “Baby Yoda! I love you, Baby Yoda!” as the beloved character from The Mandalorian appeared on the parade route.

“I want Al Roker’s joy when he was pointing out the baby yoda parade balloon,” one Twitter user wrote. “Forget Santa Claus, the holiday season officially starts when Al Roker screams ‘BABY YODA!’ into the cold morning air,” another joked.

pic.twitter.comtQz52Fj3Ox Al Roker screaming BABY YODA pic.twitter.comtQz52Fj3Ox

“Al Roker screaming ‘Baby Yoda! I love you!’ is how I’ll also react if I see a Grogu balloon,” one viewer wrote of the moment, while another added, “I’ve never related to anything more than Al Roker yelling ‘BABY YODA I LOVE YOU!’ at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

People praised Roker’s “chaotic joy” at the parade, with one commenter even suggesting, “Give me that Al RokerBaby Yoda buddy cop movie, you cowards!” Another joked, “Find someone who feels about you the way Al Roker feels about the baby yoda blimp,” while another wrote, “Al Roker yelling out ‘Baby Yoda!!!!’ as if he’s going to wave back at him

Roker has long been a fixture in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and in 2019 he battled a “butter man,” shoving him away from him at one point.

To demonstrate that their feud had melted, the weatherman reunited with the overly enthusiastic person dressed as a stick of butter who had followed him throughout the parade in 2020.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Al Roker’s Reaction to the Baby Yoda Macy’s Parade Float Is Priceless