Al-Saqa: I love Bint Al-Jeeran’s song .. And Shakoush, if he asked me, write him the songs he will write .. Video

The artist Ahmed El-Sakka said that he does not use the social media excessively, nor does he enter the songs of the festivals a lot in his works, even though he hears them and loves some of them, adding during his meeting with the media Nardin Farag on the “Ninth” program on the first Egyptian channel: “Although I love I hear Festival songs and I love Hassan Chakouch’s song, which is the girl of the neighbors. If he asked me that I would write a song for him, I would write for him, but within the limits of my capabilities, and I don’t know I can write to him er. ”

The journalist, Nardine Faraj, asked Al-Saqa to improvise on the air. He said, “On the Egyptian TV, Nardin and Al-Saqa, we’ve seen a lot of times, let’s see the original.” Al-Saqa continued: “If I decide to write to Shakush or others, I don’t know. But I don’t want to take time to think, I love writing colloquial poetry, and before that I wrote “The writing puck for the overpowering people and the puck for the people with the goose,” and Hassan Chakouch has a very high class, God willing.

The artist, Ahmed El-Saqqa, said that he is the son of Maspero and it cannot be late for him, adding: “It is a great honor to be in the Egyptian TV building.”

Al-Saqqa added: “Mabsut, I am here today, and I will recall all my memories that started from here. I said that when I entered the Egyptian TV, I started from here, I lived a little on Egyptian TV, and it was my station to work in cinema, which is the big station that made me stand in front of you Here”.

Al-Saqa went on saying: “The first time Maspero came, I did not enter because the entry was with permits, and she was trying here and here to enter, and the director Jamal Abdel Hamid, the owner of the highest credit, answered me in” One Thousand and One Nights “and” Ali Ya Ali, Ya Atra, Filali “, and I was Playing the role of the son of the king of the elves, and it was the first step for me, I was still a student at the university, and after showing the first episode I was waiting for people to know me, and I discovered that my mother did not know you, I took all the measures to a certain extent, God honored me and worked in the production sector, and the last time I entered the building from about Under 14 years old.