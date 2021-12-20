Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, appears unrecognizable in a rare makeup-free video after being attacked by trolls.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, is unrecognizable after being attacked by trolls in a rare makeup-free video.

After being attacked by trolls who wanted her to “act” her age, Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, 15, appeared almost unrecognizable in a rare make-up-free video.

On TikTok, Travis’ adolescent daughter pretended to show off her freestyle rapping skills.

Alabama was dressed in a white jacket and a black outfit as she spun around in the short clip.

Sh*t Talk, a BlueBucksClan rap song, was lip-synced by her.

Travis’ girl mimicked the lyrics, waving her hands around her chest and singing, “Trying to wash my sins off.”

Although the teen girl didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, she did put some gloss on her lips.

She then looked at the camera with a pout on her face and her tongue sticking out.

“When my camera broke,” Alabama captioned the post.

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46, have a son named Landon, who is 18 years old.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is the mother of Reign, Mason, and Penelope, and her father is engaged to her.

Scott Disick, 38, is the father of her three children.

The teen girl has recently been sharing videos of her father and soon-to-be step siblings, including Penelope.

In one of her previous TikTok videos, she danced in front of her father.

While filming their videos, Alabama and Penelope appeared to develop a friendship.

Fans, on the other hand, were not amused by the videos, accusing Travis’ teen of “corrupting” Kourtney’s young daughter.

Alabama enraged fans in a TikTok video in early December when she posed in front of a mirror while wearing a tiny terrycloth romper with buttons and short sleeves.

Her blonde hair was curly, and she wore full-on glam.

She seemed to be socializing with her pals.

Alabama pointed her acrylic nails at the camera while mouthing the lyrics to Drake’s Girls Want Girls song.

Many of her fans rushed to the comments section to compliment her on how “pretty” she appeared in the short video.

Others, on the other hand, were concerned that the child star was dressing up and acting much older than she was.

“This girl needs to act her age!! She’s too f**king pretty to be stuck like this…I hate that,” one troll said.

“Shorten those nails…You’re too gorgeous for all that,” a second troll agreed.

“She looks like she’s in her 30s,” said another.

“Stop trying to be an adult, it’s so sick,” a fourth person pleaded with her.

“Be a kid girl! You’re trying to grow up way too fast,” one commentator added.