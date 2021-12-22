Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, has hinted that she will be at Kris Jenner’s (dollar)37 million Christmas Eve party.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, teases that she will be at Kris Jenner’s (dollar)37 million Christmas Eve party.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, hinted on Instagram that she’ll be one of the famous guests at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

She’s one of Shanna Moakler’s two children with the Blink-182 frontman.

Alabama, 15, used her Instagram Story to share a glammed-up selfie with her face partially hidden.

“I need a stylist for Dec 24 DM me,” she wrote over the snap.

The teen didn’t say why she might need a stylist for that particular date, but it’s assumed she’ll be there with Travis, 46, and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis’ daughter has been spending time with members of the Kardashian family other than her father and his soon-to-be bride.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, nine, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North, eight, have become particularly close to Alabama.

Fans, on the other hand, have been critical of their relationship.

The trio recently starred in a TikTok video together, which elicited mixed reactions from viewers.

Alabama starts the video by filming a selfie while smiling and bobbing her head to the music.

As the words “meet my friends” appear across the screen, she makes a funny face.

Alabama shifts the camera to Penelope and North, who are both bobbing their heads to the beat like she was.

Following her father’s proposal to Kourtney in October, Travis’ teenage daughter became friends with the two.

In that time, the trio has appeared in a number of TikToks together.

Alabama has been chastised for spending time with two young girls.

She’s also received backlash for her own content, with fans calling her dances inappropriate and criticizing her for wearing too much makeup or short dresses.

Alabama hasn’t responded to the backlash, and she continues to spend time with Kourtney and Kim’s children.

If she does attend Kris’ party, she will have yet another opportunity to bond with the Kardashian kids.

All of the Kardashian children, as well as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, their significant others and friends, are invited to Kris’ annual holiday bash.

Kim, 41, is expected to attend the party with Pete Davidson, with whom she’s been romantically linked since October.

Kanye West, Kim’s estranged husband, is expected to attend as well, in an unexpected turn of events.

It’s unclear how that will play out, or if Kanye, 44, and Pete, 28, have kept in touch since Pete began dating Kim.

Kim has been begging Kanye to return to him.

