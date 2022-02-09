Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, defends making TikTok with her shirtless father.

She’s rolling her eyes at the trolls.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, responded to trolls after posting a TikTok with her father.

The teen captioned a video of herself dancing while the shirtless Blink-182 rocker, 46, drank a green smoothie while Kalan.FrFr and Bino Rideaux’s “Tell Me” played on Tuesday, February 8.

“Y’all do to f–kin much stop trying to make s–t weird,” the teen said in response to a social media user who called the song choice “strange.”

It’s nothing to be concerned about; you’re old.”

Alabama then “liked” a comment supporting her relationship with the drummer, which read, “Princess (plus) Rockstar dad dynamic duo.”

In 2005, Alabama was born to Barker and his then-wife, Shanna Moakler.

She arrived two years after her older brother, Landon, who is now 18 years old.

(The 46-year-old former pageant queen is also the mother of Atiana, 22, from a previous relationship, and Barker maintains a close relationship with the model.)

“Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because]mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” Alabama wrote on Instagram last year.

Meet my father.

