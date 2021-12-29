Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, posts a photo of her hospital bracelet and assures fans that she is fine.

This week, Alabama Barker expressed her gratitude on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m gonna be OK! Thank you to everybody who made sure I was good,” the 16-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler wrote alongside a photo of a hospital bracelet with her name on it.

Alabama did not provide any additional information, but she did later post a few videos of herself, assuring fans that she is fine.

Alabama celebrated her sweet 16 just a few days before the possible health scare.

24 with Kourtney Kardashian, her father’s fiancée.

The teen was welcomed with giant silver balloons spelling out “BAMA 16” and spent the day tubing with Kourtney and her 7-year-old son Reign.

Alabama also shared photos of her gifts, which included two Cartier bracelets and Kris Jenner’s white Bottega Veneta boots.

