Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, says she’s “going to be fine” after sharing an ER photo.

Following a trip to the emergency room, Alabama Barker expresses her gratitude to those closest to her for their concern.

Travis Barker, 28, of Alabama, and Shanna Moakler, her mother, posted a photo of a hospital wristband with her name and contact information to her Instagram Stories.

Hours later, the 16-year-old updated her followers, writing, “I’m gonna be okay! Thank you to everyone who made sure I was okay!”

If you needed any more proof that Alabama is on the mend and doing fine, she followed up with a few clips from her TikTok account, demonstrating that she’s already back in the swing (and lip-sync) of things.

Alabama’s health update comes just four days after she celebrated her 16th birthday in style on December 4th.

Her rocker father and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, went all out to commemorate the special occasion.

The teen was not only greeted with giant silver balloons spelling out “BAMA 16,” but she also got to tub with Kourtney and her youngest son, Reign Disick.

When it comes to extravagant gifts, Alabama showed how sweet sixteen can be when she posted two Cartier bracelets and white Bottega Veneta boots to her Instagram Stories, courtesy of Kris Jenner.

Despite the recent trip, it’s safe to say that everything is fine.

