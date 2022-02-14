Alabama, Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, claps back at troll who called her ‘disgusting’ for lip-syncing a rap song.

Alabama Barker, Travis Barker’s daughter, responded to a troll who called her “disgusting” for lip-syncing to a rap song on TikTok.

The 16-year-old has dealt with haters in the past, such as when she danced in front of her shirtless rocker father, which some fans thought was “weird.”

Alabama responded to a hater on TikTok with a video on Sunday.

“I’m not sure why you talk like this.

You’re just being self-deprecating.

The troll wrote, “It’s so disgusting.”

Travis’s oldest daughter, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, was seen dancing and lip-syncing to a rap song in the video in question.

Alabama moved to the beat while wearing a pink snapback hat and diamond earrings, lip-syncing the words “I used to f**k your homegirl but it ain’t like that.”

In her clapback to the troll, the teen began, “What am I saying in the video besides singing a song?”

She went on to say that she was “at the pool” because a palm tree could be seen:

“On top of that, why are you so concerned about someone who has nothing to do with your life?”

“I’m not sure how singing a rap song on TikTok is disrespecting myself or gross,” she continued.

Alabama went on to say, “I’m pretty sure there’s 600,000 people listening to rap music every day.”

“And they’re not disgusting… once again, you’re just somebody’s mother,” the teen concluded in her response.

Fans encouraged people to just let Alabama be below her new clap-back.

“Please don’t listen to the haters on the internet; don’t let them hold you back,” one person wrote.

“Let her be her!” said another under her new video response.

“Love your nail bae,” wrote a third, referring to the star’s long nails.

Fans were outraged when Alabama posted a video of her rock star father in February.

The teen shared a quick video of the Blink-182 drummer downing a drink on TikTok.

Many of her followers were outraged by her dad’s shirtless appearance, as well as the song she chose to edit over the video, which contained obscene and suggestive language.

“It’s just strange, Ms.,” says the narrator.

“Girl it was really weird…are u into ur dad??” wrote one follower, while another added, “Bama.”

“If you have daddy issues, just say that,” another said bluntly.

The 16-year-old slammed her detractors.

“Stop trying to make s**t weird,” she countered, “you’re doing too f**kin much.”

“Don’t worry about yourself; it’s getting old.”

Trolls have accused Alabama of dressing too “maturely” and wearing too much makeup as a result of her sexy posts.

[…]

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.