Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, announces her engagement to boyfriend Matt Moeller and shows off a stunning diamond ring.

Alaina Scott, Eminem’s daughter, announces her engagement to boyfriend Matt Moeller and flaunts a stunning diamond ring.

Alaina Scott, EMINEM’S adopted daughter, announced her engagement to boyfriend Matt Moeller, sharing photos of the proposal as well as her engagement ring.

She announced the news in a series of Instagram photos.

Matt proposed to her, as well as a photo of her accepting his proposal and a photo of her ring, were all included in the post.

Alaina kissed her beau, who was still down on one knee in the second of the three photos.

According to the photos, the proposal happened on a rooftop.

Matt proposed with an emerald-cut diamond on a gold band.

“This moment. this life,” Alaina wrote in the caption.

“A hundred times yes.”

“I adore you.”

The post’s comments are disabled, so Alaina won’t be able to show off any congratulatory messages from Eminem, 49, or anyone else.

The rapper has yet to announce his daughter’s engagement on his own Instagram or anywhere else as of this writing.

Throughout her life, Alaina has maintained a low profile.

Eminem’s family life, including how he raised Alaina and Hailie Jade, was featured in The Sun earlier this year.

The rapper’s biological daughter, Hailie, is 25 years old.

She makes frequent appearances in his music and on social media.

Alaina also made cameo appearances on Eminem’s songs, though her mentions were more subtle.

She was referred to as Lainey by the Detroit native, who mentioned her most notably in his 2004 song Mockingbird.

The song was written as a love letter to his two girlfriends.

“Lainey, uncle’s crazy ain’t he, yeah but he loves you girl and you better know it,” and “Daddy’s still here, Lainey I’m talking to you too” were among the lyrics.

Daddy is still in the house.

That has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?”

Eminem’s niece, Lainey, or Alaina.

While her mother, Eminem’s ex Kim’s twin sister Dawn, battled addiction as a child, he adopted her.

After a long struggle, she died in 2015.

Eminem also adopted Alaina’s younger sister, who was born in 2002 and is now known as Stevie.

“My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” he said in a 2004 interview about his relationship with Alaina.

“Kim and I had her pretty much under our control; she’d live with us wherever we went.”

Alaina now lives in Detroit with Matt, where she enjoys a peaceful existence.

Alaina opens up about the death of her mother and her personal battles with depression and anxiety.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2017, making her the first person in her family to do so…

